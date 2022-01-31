South Dakota Mines seeks $5 million in state funds to acquire research facility

With an eye toward expanding research space, South Dakota Mines is seeking up to $5.25 million in state funding for the Board of Regents to acquire – on behalf of South Dakota Mines – the Ascent Innovation center located on the university's campus.

The request takes the form of Senate Bill 97, introduced by state Senator V. J. Smith (R-Brookings). The Ascent Innovation building is currently owned by Elevate Rapid City.

“We rent about 12% of the floor plan there,” said South Dakota Mines President James Rankin. “We could probably fill that building up if we owned it.”

Rankin said the university is currently using the space for the research work of Arbegast Materials Processing and Joining Laboratory, which draws funding from the U.S. Department of Defense.

“We just need more space – for them and for many other projects,” Rankin said.

The Ascent Innovation center opened in 2006. Elevate Rapid City now also operates the recently opened David Lust Accelerator Building, described on Elevate Rapid City’s website as “an invitation to join a community of small business owners, entrepreneurs, students, freelancers, and city residents dedicated to bringing their ideas to life in Rapid City.”

Rankin envisioned the Ascent Innovation center complementing the work of the David Lust Accelerator Building, with the Ascent Innovation center providing a place for technological research and the David Lust Accelerator Building helping a young company in other ways, such as entering the marketplace.

“For a startup company, oftentimes you need assistance,” he said, referring to the work of the David Lust Accelerator Building. “You need somebody who’s been an entrepreneur before, somebody who knows how to work through the system. That’s why Elevate Rapid City and the David Lust Accelerator Building are so important.”

Rankin noted research projects underway at the university that he suggested could be well-suited to the Ascent Innovation center.

“We have bioprocessing work that we’re doing with South Dakota State (University), which would take ag products and timber products and turn them into new bioproducts for marketing,” he said.

He noted other projects, as well, such as research focusing “on disrupting the illicit economy,” or criminal economic networks, using technology. He said South Dakota Mines is working with SDSU, the University of South Dakota and Dakota State University on that project.

“We’re crowded into other places on campus” for those and other projects, he said.

Rankin also described possible areas of scientific exploration in the coming years, such as nanotechnology and biomedical research.

Biomedical research, Rankin said, can contribute to “regenerative medicine” and other scientific advances.

Mike Ray, communications manager for South Dakota Mines, noted the breadth of nanotechnology research.

“Nanotechnology is a broad field that could have many applications,” Ray said. “It could help revolutionize treatments for cancer, and it could help in the creation of new batteries or other energy storage devices.”

Ray also mentioned that nanotechnology can, among other things, help create new materials that can improve the efficiency of solar cells.

Rankin added, “The nano and the biomedical are just two areas (of many) on campus.”

Rankin explained the sorts of renovations that the university may conduct within the Ascent Innovation center if the bill is passed. He mentioned safety measures designed for fields such as chemical engineering, chemistry and the material sciences.

“It could be things like electrical symptoms or HVAC,” he said. “It’s more infrastructure changes than cosmetic changes.”

As for the timeline, Rankin said the current bill possesses an emergency clause.

“If passed and signed by the governor, we would be able to start moving forward right away,” he said. “I think before we do any of the renovations, we’ll have to do some planning.”

Rankin stressed that current university research includes a range of contributors, including research scientists, graduate students and undergraduate students.

“You’re seeing research that involves faculty members and students,” he said. “You’re seeing research that there will probably be innovations coming out of. Those innovations will often turn into a startup company which we want to locate in South Dakota – which means more jobs in South Dakota so that more of our graduates can stay in the state once they earn their degrees.”

