South Dakota Mines seeks state funds to help build $34 million Mineral Industry building

A Senate bill that would authorize the construction of a new Mineral Industry building at South Dakota Mines is moving from the Education Committee to the Joint Appropriations Committee for approval.
Senate Bill 156 estimates the cost of the new building at $34 million and the cost to demolish the current building at $1 million. Mines President Jim Rankin said he doesn’t predict the cost will be “overrun,” and the university could adjust costs over time to stay within the budget.
The state would cover $19 million of the demolition and construction costs from general funds and another $16 million would come from other fund expenditure authorities, including $3 million from the university fund and $12 million from funds matched by local and private industry, proponents said.
Rankin said he anticipates the new building will be built within two years between O’Harra and the paleontology building. The old building, which has $22 million in deferred maintenance needs, would remain standing and be used for classes while the new building is built, he said.
Thirteen people, including Rankin, Mines faculty and alumni, the director of the Board of Regents and representatives from Rapid City, spoke in favor of the new building. The sole opponent was Derek Johnson from the Bureau of Finance and Management.
Johnson said that this expenditure was not included in Gov. Kristi Noem’s recommended budget for this fiscal year, and that the state doesn’t know the amount of one-time funding it will get yet. He said he would still recommend the bill go to the Joint Appropriations Committee.
Proponents include Mines faculty like Laurie Anderson, Michael West and Robert Hall, all department heads at the university. Anderson said the ability to expand programs and research, to recruit and retain students and faculty, and to provide up-to-date flexible learning spaces are all “hampered by the facility we inhabit.”
West said the current building does not support future growth. Hall added that the mining hub the new building will create will help “enhance the South Dakota story,” solve problems around the world, and create more job opportunities for graduates.
Sen. David Johnson joined Reps. Becky Drury, Mike Derby and Larry Tidemann in support of the bill. Johnson of Rapid City said when he was a student at Mines, the mineral industry building was in “embarrassing and dilapidated condition.”
Sen. Johnson said fixtures were falling off the walls, there is asbestos in the building and that when trains go by the university, it can “mess with” the calibration instruments students use.