South Dakota Mines students plan to host food drive on Martin Luther King Day

For the 11th consecutive year, students from South Dakota Mines plan to step up to serve as volunteers on the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, collecting food and cash donations at local grocery stores.

The food drive benefits Feeding South Dakota and the Mines student food pantry and will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18.

Student volunteers will be at the following locations in Rapid City: Timmons Neighborhood Market, Mount Rushmore Road Safeway and both Walmart locations. Mines students will wear masks, practice social distancing, and undertake other COVID-19 safety measures during the event, the university said.

South Dakota Mines is partnering with Black Hills Federal Credit Union, which will helping raise funds and collect canned goods and other non-perishables. Collection bins are located at the five Rapid City BHFCU Member Service Centers and on the South Dakota Mines campus.

“We see the annual MLK Jr. holiday as a day on rather than a day off,” Patricia Mahon, dean of Students and Vice President for Student Development at South Dakota Mines, said. “This is a day of service where we follow the example of Dr. King and mobilize to give back to our community.”