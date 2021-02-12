South Dakota Mines students start free tutoring service for K-12

A new organization created and run by students at South Dakota Mines is offering free tutoring to K-12 students.
StudyDakota is the work of Debbie Rankin and Kate Dickinson, biomedical engineering graduate students at Mines. Rankin began exploring the idea of a tutoring program after volunteering her time for the Homework Helpers program in New York. She shared her idea for a similar program with Dickinson.
“It was a five-minute conversation that turned into a large project,” Dickinson said.
Dickinson and Rankin said many students don’t have the resources they need to succeed, especially with the challenges of the pandemic.
“We act like education is equal for all but not every family has the resources or time to help their children with academics,” Rankin said. “We’re trying to fill that gap.”
The pair were joined by biomedical engineering graduate student Taylor Bright and biology/chemistry undergraduate Kyle Bergevin.
Kelsey Gilcrease, an instructor in the Department of Chemistry, Biology and Health Sciences, also played an “integral part in helping to establish the program and she’s served as a great mentor,” Rankin said. “She’s really supported our idea and boosted our confidence in the decisions we made.”
StudyDakota has 29 volunteer tutors who are either Mines students or alumni. The program can manage from 40 to 60 students, with some tutors teaching more than one student at a time.
Tutors offer help in mathematics, biology, chemistry, engineering, computer science, physics and English. Students and their parents can sign up on the StudyDakota website at https://www.studydakota.org/.
Each student in need of tutoring is assigned a tutor and asked to email homework ahead of their scheduled one-hour session. This allows tutors to familiarize themselves with the classwork before the session begins, Rankin said.
All sessions are done via Zoom, organized in one large Zoom meeting with breakout rooms for individual students and tutors. The Zoom organizer pops in and out of sessions and parents are encouraged to sit in as well.
Rankin said safety has always been a factor in planning the program. Alumni who tutor are asked to pay for a background check. Current Mines students who tutor are vetted as well, but do not undergo a background check.
Students or alumni interested in volunteering for the project can send inquiries on the StudyDakota website.