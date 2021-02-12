South Dakota Mines students start free tutoring service for K-12

StudyDakota has 29 volunteer tutors who are either Mines students or alumni. The program can manage from 40 to 60 students, with some tutors teaching more than one student at a time.

Tutors offer help in mathematics, biology, chemistry, engineering, computer science, physics and English. Students and their parents can sign up on the StudyDakota website at https://www.studydakota.org/.

Each student in need of tutoring is assigned a tutor and asked to email homework ahead of their scheduled one-hour session. This allows tutors to familiarize themselves with the classwork before the session begins, Rankin said.

All sessions are done via Zoom, organized in one large Zoom meeting with breakout rooms for individual students and tutors. The Zoom organizer pops in and out of sessions and parents are encouraged to sit in as well.

Rankin said safety has always been a factor in planning the program. Alumni who tutor are asked to pay for a background check. Current Mines students who tutor are vetted as well, but do not undergo a background check.

Students or alumni interested in volunteering for the project can send inquiries on the StudyDakota website.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0