South Dakota Mines to celebrate Dark Matter Day on Saturday

The world celebrates “Dark Matter Day” on Saturday and the Society of Physics Students and the Physics Department at South Dakota Mines have a number of events and activities planned in honor of the elusive dark matter particles that are believed to make up a significant portion of the universe.

The university chapter of the Society of Physics students built an interactive Dark Matter Simulator. It allows a user to click on a computer screen to drop “particles” in a simulated search for dark matter.

The Society of Physics Students at Mines is also hosting a campus wide scavenger hunt for university students. Items representing dark matter particles are hidden outside on campus grounds, and Mines students who find these “particles” are eligible to win prizes.

The Black Hills plays a major role in the hunt for dark matter, and South Dakota Mines researchers and students are part of the effort via the LZ Dark Matter Experiment located in the nearby Sanford Underground Research Facility.

Mines also supports partners at the Sanford Lab who are celebrating Dark Matter Day with an edition of their Deep Talks lecture series. The online event, Deep Talks: An International Journey to Dark Matter Detection, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon MST on Thursday, Oct. 29, and will be streamed live on the Sanford Lab Facebook page. Members of the public can also attend and ask questions via Zoom.

