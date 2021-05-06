South Dakota Mines to hold in-person graduation Saturday

South Dakota Mines will hold an in-person commencement ceremony starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday in the Barnett Arena of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
This is the university’s first in-person commencement since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants are encouraged to wear masks and social distance. Those who wish to view the ceremony online can join via Zoom.
A total of 375 students will be graduating. This includes four associate’s, 290 baccalaureates, 67 master’s, and 14 doctoral degrees. Forty-three of those taking part in the ceremony are 2020 graduates who were invited to join any in-person commencement following the cancellation of large events due to the pandemic. The names of all graduates and more detailed biographies of the honored guests can be found in the commencement program.
This year’s student speaker is Rosalia Dawley, an industrial engineering and engineering management major from Marshalltown, Iowa. Dawley served as the Student Association Senate vice president during the 2020-2021 school year. During her time at Mines she also served as an orientation leader, vice president of the Institute of Industrial and System Engineers student group, and a student leader on the “Not Here, Not Anywhere” sexual assault awareness campaign. Dawley was also a member of the South Dakota Mines COVID task force where she represented the students' interests.
The university will award three honorary doctorates during the ceremony: Tony Jensen who retired in 2020 as president and chief executive officer of Royal Gold, Inc., the leading publicly traded precious metals royalty company; Rapid City native Becky Hammon, who is in her seventh season as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs, and previously served as the head coach of the Spurs Las Vegas Summer League; and Pat Burchill who retired from US Bank in July 2020 after a 43-year career in Rapid City.
Two students will be awarded posthumous degrees. Houston Wagner will receive a master’s degree in geology and geological engineering. Grayson Young will receive a bachelor’s in industrial engineering and engineering management.
Dr. Patricia Mahon, vice president for student development and dean of students, will be awarded emeritus status. Mahon retires this summer following 21 years at the university.
Mines will also award both the 2020 and 2021 Guy E. March Medals, which is given to a graduate who exemplifies the spirit of Dr. March through positive interaction with students, the institution, and Mines alumni. The 2020 March Medal award winner is Dr. Scott Kenner and the 2021 March Medal award winners are Cliff and Debra Bienert.
Mines will also celebrate the 50-year graduates for both 1970 and 1971. Each spring graduates celebrating their 50th reunion are invited back to take part in the commencement ceremony.