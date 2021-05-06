South Dakota Mines to hold in-person graduation Saturday

South Dakota Mines will hold an in-person commencement ceremony starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday in the Barnett Arena of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

This is the university’s first in-person commencement since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants are encouraged to wear masks and social distance. Those who wish to view the ceremony online can join via Zoom.

A total of 375 students will be graduating. This includes four associate’s, 290 baccalaureates, 67 master’s, and 14 doctoral degrees. Forty-three of those taking part in the ceremony are 2020 graduates who were invited to join any in-person commencement following the cancellation of large events due to the pandemic. The names of all graduates and more detailed biographies of the honored guests can be found in the commencement program.