South Dakota Mines to host first virtual career fair

South Dakota Mines will host its fall career fair virtually for the first time on Tuesday.

The career fair generally sees 1,000 students, but the university decided to move the event to a virtual format in order to reduce COVID-19 spread.

More than 135 employers and vendors will have a presence at the fair from 32 different states with 33 in-state companies represented, 14 from the Black Hills. They will be interviewing Mines students for internships and full-time positions.

The vendors include companies, military, governmental organizations and universities. Businesses and organizations attending include 3M, Black Hills Energy, Caterpillar, Cargill, Daktronics, DOWL, Emerson, FBI, Freeport-McMoRan, Garmin, Kiewit, Kimberly-Clark, Naval Sea Systems Command Warfare Centers – Indian Head, Nucor, Omnitech, POET, Raven, Sanford Health and many others.

South Dakota Mines’ career fairs are open to Mines students and alumni only.

