South Dakota Mines to host two spring career fairs

South Dakota Mines is set to hold its in-person springtime career fair with 109 vendors signed up to take part. The in-person Career Fair is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday in the King Center on campus.

A virtual fair is planned from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 24. Employers from local companies to Fortune 500 firms are lining up to hire Mines students for internships and full-time positions, according to the university.

“Our career fairs are among the largest in the state and they show the immense value the university provides for both the local and national economy,” says Mines President Jim Rankin in a statement. “Our state and nation require trained STEM professionals to tackle modern challenges. These students have bright futures as leaders and innovators.”

Vendors and employers at the spring 2022 Career Fair include companies, military, governmental organizations and universities, including 3M, Coeur Mining Inc, GE, Kiewit, Omnitech Inc., Raven, Scull Construction Service Inc., Nucor, Innovative Systems, LLC, Collins Aerospace, Cargill, Caterpillar, Daktronics, Vishay, the U.S. Navy and many more. These employers come from 26 different states; of the 32 in-state companies represented, 11 are from the Black Hills.

South Dakota Mines’ career fairs are open to Mines students and alumni only.

