South Dakota Mines to host virtual fall 2020 commencement Saturday

The fall class of 2020 at South Dakota Mines won't celebrate commencement in-person this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but their hard work and achievements will not go unrecognized.
Members of the Mines commencement committee are producing a virtual graduation video that will premiere on the university’s YouTube page at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. Fall 2020 graduates are invited to join any future commencement ceremony to receive their degree in person.
The fall 2020 class includes 120 bachelor’s degrees, 30 master’s degrees, and seven doctoral degrees. Graduate information can be found in the commencement program here.
The student commencement speaker is senior class representative Jorge Cisneros-Hernandez. While at Mines, Cisneros-Hernandez served as president and design lead for the VEX U Robotics team and as a member of the education division of the Professional Development Institute.
He has worked as the senior assistant area coordinator in residence life and as a student employee in the mechanical engineering department. He also interned at Caterpillar, Inc., in Rapid City.
Following his graduation with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, Cisneros-Hernandez will work for Blattner Energy based out of Avon, Minn. Cisneros-Hernandez came to South Dakota Mines after graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Details on the South Dakota Mines spring commencement planned for Saturday, May 8, 2021, will be announced as they are made available.
