South Dakota Mines to host virtual fall 2020 commencement Saturday

The fall class of 2020 at South Dakota Mines won't celebrate commencement in-person this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but their hard work and achievements will not go unrecognized.

Members of the Mines commencement committee are producing a virtual graduation video that will premiere on the university’s YouTube page at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. Fall 2020 graduates are invited to join any future commencement ceremony to receive their degree in person.

The fall 2020 class includes 120 bachelor’s degrees, 30 master’s degrees, and seven doctoral degrees. Graduate information can be found in the commencement program here.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}