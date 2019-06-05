Lance Roberts, a professor and head of the Department of Mining Engineering and Management at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, has been named interim provost and vice president for academic affairs.
He will serve in that capacity beginning June 22 and remain until the new provost is named.
The current provost and vice president for academic affairs, Demitris Kouris, a professor of mechanical engineering, is returning to a faculty position in that department at Mines.
You have free articles remaining.
“Dr. Roberts is an innovative and talented educator who will do a wonderful job as we embark on exciting changes and additions to the university,” Mines President Jim Rankin said in a news release.
Laurie Anderson, professor and head of the Department of Geology and Geological Engineering, will take over Roberts’ position as head of the mining engineering department on an interim basis. She will continue to serve as head of the Department of Geology and Geological Engineering, as well.