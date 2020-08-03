South Dakota School of Mines & Technology unveils new name, logo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Dakota School of Mines & Technology unveiled its new nickname Monday morning — South Dakota Mines — along with a new logo and brand.

The new brand arose from several challenges the university has dealt with over the years, including the length of the official university name and the logo itself, which is similar to other universities around the nation.

President Jim Rankin said he once traveled wearing the M logo lapel pin on his jacket and people responded by saying “Go Blue” in reference to the University of Michigan.

The full university name, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, is "a mouthful," the university said. People have shortened it to various nicknames throughout the years like Tech, School of Mines and SDSM&T. The university will retain its full name, part of which is in the state constitution of South Dakota. But all university communication in the future will refer to the institution by the name South Dakota Mines.

The university's rebranding process began more than year ago with the input of 1,200 students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors and community members who took part in surveys and face-to-face discovery sessions.