South Dakota teachers, school counselors earn professional certifications

Twelve South Dakota teachers and school counselors earned or renewed national certifications in 2021, including four from Rapid City Area Schools, according to a news release from the Department of Education.

Teachers achieve National Board Certification through a performance-based, peer-reviewed assessment, according to the South Dakota Department of Education.

In the RCAS school district, achieving National Board Certification was Brittany Condon, Generalist/Middle Childhood. Also in RCAS, renewing their National Board Certificates were Beth Keeney principal, Exceptional Needs Specialist/Early Childhood through Young Adulthood, and Crystal McMachen, Mathematics/Early Adolescence.

Sherri Horan, of RCAS, was among the school counselors who reported to the Department of Education that they became National Certified School Counselors in 2021.

South Dakota teachers who earn National Board Certification receive $2,000 per year for five years, with $1,000 paid by the South Dakota Department of Education and $1,000 paid by the teacher’s school district. As long as funds are available, the department will also pay National Certified School Counselors $1,000 annually for five years.

