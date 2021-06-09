South Middle School receives over $1 million for after-school program

As a result, South Middle reached out to BHSSC asking them to write a grant for the 21st Century program. Last year they also submitted a grant application, but it was denied. When it was approved this year, Lange said everyone was excited.

“We’re very excited; this will offer the kiddos a huge opportunity. Over the last five years there has been a large increase of students [experiencing] trauma and poverty [in the South Middle area], so this will provide a safe place they can stay and continue their learning,” Lange said.

In addition to academics, Discovery programs host social and emotional trainers that teach students coping strategies and work with them to help them be successful.

The grant, which spans five years, will help pay personnel and volunteers, as well as bolster the program’s large supply budget. The grant will offer more money in the first year — around $219,000 — so that the program can get off the ground, but over the subsequent four years the remaining funds will be equally distributed.

The programs, many of which are STEM-oriented, involve many hands-on activities for which supplies are needed. The programs allow students extra time to delve deeper into subject areas where they need additional help.