Spearfish school district reports 10 active COVID-19 cases

Spearfish School District superintendent Kirk Easton said the district is aware of 10 active cases of COVID-19 among students and staff as of Thursday.

There are six active cases at the high school, two in the middle school and two in the elementary school. Easton did not share quarantine numbers for the district.

The two cases at the elementary school are among staff members, Easton said, adding that many of the cases in students so far have occurred from exposure within the home, such as a family member testing positive.

Easton said the school cancelled the Oct. 2 football game due to two cases among players, but he didn't know if other team members playing that night were asymptomatic.

The team had a responsibility to the opposing team to let them know of the cases, so they cancelled that homecoming game, Easton said.

"The last thing we want is a positive case on the team and to infect players from another school," he said.

Last week, a member of the boy's soccer team tested positive and didn't play on Tuesday in the state soccer tournament in Rapid City or last Thursday. Another case was identified earlier this week, Easton said, but was unsure what sport they played or what grade they were in.