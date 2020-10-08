Spearfish school district reports 10 active COVID-19 cases

Spearfish School District superintendent Kirk Easton said the district is aware of 10 active cases of COVID-19 among students and staff as of Thursday.
There are six active cases at the high school, two in the middle school and two in the elementary school. Easton did not share quarantine numbers for the district.
The two cases at the elementary school are among staff members, Easton said, adding that many of the cases in students so far have occurred from exposure within the home, such as a family member testing positive.
Easton said the school cancelled the Oct. 2 football game due to two cases among players, but he didn't know if other team members playing that night were asymptomatic.
The team had a responsibility to the opposing team to let them know of the cases, so they cancelled that homecoming game, Easton said.
"The last thing we want is a positive case on the team and to infect players from another school," he said.
Last week, a member of the boy's soccer team tested positive and didn't play on Tuesday in the state soccer tournament in Rapid City or last Thursday. Another case was identified earlier this week, Easton said, but was unsure what sport they played or what grade they were in.
No spectator restrictions or mask requirements are in place at this time, Easton said, noting the district is at "Category 1" where all mitigation strategies are in place except for face masks. At Category 2, the district would add a mask requirement. Category 3 is remote learning.
"There is a divide between those folks who are taking COVID-19 seriously and those that are not," Easton said. "Every community has both extremes. We're doing our best to balance the health and safety of our students and their educational and social-emotional needs."
Dan Swartos, executive director of the South Dakota High School Activities Association, declined to comment on specifics about the COVID-19 cases among student-athletes but said the SDHSAA isn't looking at cancelling the soccer tournament in Rapid City or any other state events at this time.
