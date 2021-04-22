 Skip to main content
St. Thomas More student appointed to Naval Academy by Sen. Rounds

St. Thomas More student appointed to Naval Academy by Sen. Rounds

RCCG 1.jpg

 Kent Bush Journal Staff

Grace Blote, a senior at St. Thomas More High School, received a fully qualified offer of appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy. Blote was nominated by Sen. Mike Rounds. She is the daughter of LaRae Blote of Rapid City.

“Congratulations to Grace on her appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy,” Rounds said in a press release. “Grace has served in various leadership positions, including student council president, principal cellist in orchestra, and varsity team captain for the St. Thomas More Cavaliers soccer team. She previously participated in the first virtual seminar for the Naval Academy.”

Every year, Rounds is able to nominate a group of qualified students from South Dakota to attend one of the country's four service academies: The U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Naval Academy.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to represent South Dakota at the United States Naval Academy through Senator Rounds’ nomination,” Blote said in the release. “I’m looking forward to being a part of a community of young people that are driven to excellence in all things. My gratitude extends to all who have supported me throughout my endeavors.”

