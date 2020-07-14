State education group questions idea of schools starting like ‘normal’ during COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The South Dakota Education Association said in a statement Thursday that “schools cannot start like ‘normal’” this year.

“Those who advocate such a message put the health and safety of students, educators and their loved ones at risk,” said SDEA President Mary McCorkle in response to the Trump administration’s threat to cut funding for schools that fail to fully open in the fall.

The SDEA represents more than 5,000 elementary and secondary teachers, higher education faculty, education support professionals, retired educators and students preparing to become teachers.

“South Dakota educators want nothing more than for students to return to school in the fall,” McCorkle said. “We all want schools to open, but they must open safely.”

McCorkle said there are “many unknowns” about what starting school in the fall could look like, including questions about social distancing, requirements for masks for staff and students, access to testing and PPE, and what to do if there is an outbreak.

McCorkle also raised questions about what parents can do if they don’t feel comfortable sending their children to school.