State medical association urges schools to require masks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The South Dakota State Medical Association is urging school boards at the state’s public schools to require face masks for this school year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the state.

SDSMA President Benjamin Aaker said it’s important for everyone who enters a school building this fall to wear a face mask.

“As discussions continue over how our schools can safely open during the COVID-19 pandemic, requiring educators, staff and students to wear face coverings is an effective way to keep everyone safe,” he said.

The SDSMA joins the CDC in calling for all Americans to wear a face covering to prevent COVID-19 spread.