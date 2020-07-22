You are the owner of this article.
State medical association urges schools to require masks
The South Dakota State Medical Association is urging school boards at the state’s public schools to require face masks for this school year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the state.

SDSMA President Benjamin Aaker said it’s important for everyone who enters a school building this fall to wear a face mask. 

“As discussions continue over how our schools can safely open during the COVID-19 pandemic, requiring educators, staff and students to wear face coverings is an effective way to keep everyone safe,” he said.

The SDSMA joins the CDC in calling for all Americans to wear a face covering to prevent COVID-19 spread

A recent piece in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) reviewed the latest science and affirms that cloth face coverings are a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 that could reduce the spread of the disease, particularly when used universally within communities.

In addition to asking school districts across the state to adopt face covering requirement policies, the SDSMA is recommending school districts adopt CDC guidelines for keeping youth athletes safe.

