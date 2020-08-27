State universities decline to release total COVID-19 case numbers for their campuses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The South Dakota Board of Regents announced Tuesday its public universities would release data dashboards detailing their COVID-19 case numbers.

But all six campuses — except for Black Hills State University — only show active cases. BHSU’s dashboard shows total number of cases, not active cases.

As of Thursday, those campuses are showing 207 active cases involving students and six total cases at BHSU.

Active cases show how many students and staff are infected with COVID-19 on a given day, whereas releasing the total number of cases on each campus would show the full scope of how many students and staff have had COVID-19 over the semester.

The South Dakota Department of Health has started sharing total cases for the universities on a weekly basis, updated each Monday. But the information is not broken down for each campus.

“The Board of Regents and/or the individual universities would be the most appropriate place to direct your question since they are responsible for the development and content of their respective dashboards,” said DOH spokesman Derrick Haskins when asked about the total number of cases on each campus.