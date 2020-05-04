State universities move forward with fall semester launch

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The South Dakota Board of Regents is moving forward with reopening its six universities and two schools and resuming face-to-face teaching and learning as scheduled for the fall semester.

Discussions among regents' staff, public university presidents and special school superintendents all made commitments to operate on campus and to safely resume classes in fall 2020.

"The COVID-19 pandemic dictated an unprecedented change this spring in the way we teach, learn, and work, requiring faculty, students and staff to adapt in extraordinary ways," said John W. Bastian, Regents President. "While our institutions will successfully complete the spring and summer semesters under conditions that none of us could anticipate, we all must turn attention to a new academic year beginning this fall."

Pandemic planning will continue in the months ahead, with campus-specific details and protocols to be announced. University-specific news releases and websites will give up-to-date information on the status of campus operations.

Regents and campus officials said they will be guided by safety, science and educational missions to balance on-campus teaching and learning while protecting community health and safety.