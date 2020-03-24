State universities move online; commencement ceremonies postponed

The South Dakota Board of Regents announced Tuesday that its six public universities and two special schools will move online for the remainder of the spring semester, which ends May 8.
This shift to online learning is in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state.
All public university courses will be delivered remotely or online for the rest of the semester. Face-to-face instruction will not resume.
The Board of Regents governs Black Hills State University, Dakota State University, Northern State University, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, South Dakota State University, the University of South Dakota, South Dakota School for the Blind & Visually Impaired and the South Dakota School for the Deaf.
Students at the South Dakota School for the Blind & Visually Impaired will work with teachers remotely through Friday, May 1, consistent with state directives for other K-12 schools. Outreach visits have been suspended both there and the South Dakota School for the Deaf. Audiology clinics are closed until further notice.
No tuition or fees will be adjusted unless a student withdraws completely from their university on or before March 28, or unless the institution is unable to deliver a course online.
Students can qualify for credits to their accounts in the following areas:
- 50 percent housing credit, except for students approved for emergency housing at the close of the extended spring break;
- Pro-rated credit for meal plans not utilized and full credit on unused flexible meal spending dollars;
- Pro-rated credit for parking permits, equal to 50 percent of the spring semester.
Commencement
Presidents at all the public universities in the state have decided to postpone commencement ceremonies for spring 2020 graduates.
At BHSU, May graduates are invited to walk in the fall commencement, set for Dec. 12 this year.
Lynn Taylor Rick, a strategic communications coordinator for School of Mines, said a decision will be made in the coming weeks about how commencement will work this year.
At DSU, President José-Marie Griffiths said they are used to having their graduation livestreamed online, as many of their students are online learners. Griffiths said she's taking ideas from students on how they want their graduation to look and function this year.
Housing
At Black Hills State University, housing officials will work with students in the dorms to facilitate a move-out process that promotes social distancing. Students can set up appointments to move out seven days a week, any time from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Students who need to stay in their residence halls at BHSU can do so for the remainder of the semester.
Jane Klug, dean of students for BHSU, said there are about 150 students on campus. Some stayed there over spring break; others returned because this is their only home, or only option. Others had work obligations; others do not have internet access or resources at home to complete their online courses for the rest of the semester.
At School of Mines, students can pick a day and time slot to move out through an email they received.
Justin Fraase, a spokesperson for Northern State University, said no students are required to leave campus and that there are still students on campus.
"Some students don't necessarily have a home to return to," he said. "For those instances, residence life and dining services will continue to operate. We are encouraging all students who can move back home to do just that."
At DSU, plans are in place for students and their families to visit campus and pick up all their belongings. Time slots are set up by residence hall and by floor, beginning Thursday this week and move-out is estimated to last until the end of next week.
DSU's website states that students should move off-campus unless there are extenuating circumstances while they continue to take online courses.
International students
BHSU has 51 international students, who come from 27 countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Finland, Iceland, Iran, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea and the United Kingdom, which all have Level 3 travel restrictions from the CDC. Their ability to travel home is uncertain, as flights are increasingly difficult to find.
Eric Leise, director of international relations at BHSU, said a small number of international students are returning home to complete their studies online this term.
Leise said BHSU has some international students who currently live on campus, mostly visiting exchange students who wouldn't have somewhere else to go right now. He's asked those students to remain on campus.
"They haven't had much difficulty, however, flights are becoming harder to find, and so sometimes they have to be creative in finding routes to get home," he said.
At the School of Mines, Rick said there are a few international students on campus at this time. The school's 141 international students did not travel home over spring break. One of the students traveled to Europe over break, and was unable to return to campus.
Of those students who previously had no other options for housing, they were allowed to stay. Now, Mines staff will work with those students to transition them out of housing.
"There will be some difficulty in getting home if they choose to do that," Rick said.
DSU has approximately 82 students on campus at this time, and 12 are international students.
Griffiths said some students can't get home, as countries close flights.
"International students are trying to find a route to get home, but that may or may not be feasible," Griffiths said.
"We anticipate we will have some international students who can't at the moment get home. We also have some domestic students who can't at the moment get home," she added, noting that some states have implemented shelter-in-place restrictions.
At Northern State University, Fraase said there are some international students on campus who have been highly impacted by COVID-19 due to travel restrictions and the uncertainty of the situation. International Programs staff are working to help them with their travel situations.
Recruitment
Jayce Winsell, assistant director of admissions at BHSU, said they are thinking about how to recruit students as the outbreak of COVID-19 continues. Winsell said they're using more virtual options, like social media, Zoom, FaceTime, Google Hangout and Skype to reach out to prospective students.
Prospective BHSU students can also contact Admissions using UChat, email, calls and texts. "Motivating and communicating high school seniors to stay focused on their schoolwork and using their resources will be a key factor," Winsell said.
At the School of Mines, prospective students can still reach out to the school through email and phone calls. A virtual tour of the campus is available on the school's website for new students to get a feel of the campus.
