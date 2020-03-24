State universities move online; commencement ceremonies postponed

Students who need to stay in their residence halls at BHSU can do so for the remainder of the semester.

Jane Klug, dean of students for BHSU, said there are about 150 students on campus. Some stayed there over spring break; others returned because this is their only home, or only option. Others had work obligations; others do not have internet access or resources at home to complete their online courses for the rest of the semester.

At School of Mines, students can pick a day and time slot to move out through an email they received.

Justin Fraase, a spokesperson for Northern State University, said no students are required to leave campus and that there are still students on campus.

"Some students don't necessarily have a home to return to," he said. "For those instances, residence life and dining services will continue to operate. We are encouraging all students who can move back home to do just that."

At DSU, plans are in place for students and their families to visit campus and pick up all their belongings. Time slots are set up by residence hall and by floor, beginning Thursday this week and move-out is estimated to last until the end of next week.