Stevens High School players plumb history and fantasy in 'Jabberwock Asylum'

When Stevens High School students present “Jabberwock Asylum” this coming week, they’ll be reaching into the fantastic, dreamlike imagination of Lewis Carroll. They’ll also be exploring a seemingly different realm: the historical world of asylums in the late 1800s.

“The way I was writing it, it’s very much like a looking glass,” said Stephen Farruggia, drama director for Stevens High School – and the author of the play. “Wonderland is one side of it; Jabberwock Asylum is what I would consider to be a darker reflection of the same thing.”

Stevens will host two home shows, at 7 p.m. in the Milo Winter Theater at Stevens High School this Monday and Tuesday. Tickets are $3 for students in Kindergarten through 12th grade, and $5 for adults. They’ll be sold at the door.

The play, involving more than 50 students onstage and off, will be among the entries in the South Dakota High School Activities Association State One Act Play Festival, to be held Feb. 3, 4 and 5 at Rapid City Central High School. Its scheduled showtime for the festival is 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, February 5.

The asylum Farruggia creates in the play is rooted in history. Farruggia researched asylums in the 1880s – this one’s in England – and based most of his characters on historical fact. Somehow he did that while also giving a nod to the fantasy world lighting up the mind of Lewis Carroll.

“Jabberwock Asylum” is set in 1888, with Alice grown up – and committed to an asylum after a rough journey into her young-adult life. She’s also trying to determine how much of what she recalls of her childhood experiences in Wonderland could be real.

The play has sent the Stevens High School actors in various directions of preparation, listening to audio tracks of such works as Carroll’s "Through the Looking Glass" and "Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland," or reading those works from hard-copy texts.

Senior Ansley Eddy plays the Cheshire Cat. Before a recent rehearsal, Eddy talked about reading Carroll’s writing, along with reading the script and taking cues from Farruggia’s direction.

“I’ve sort of picked up that the Cheshire Cat isn’t exactly friendly all the time,” she said.

Eddy has worked hard on movement, dancing to practice walking like a cat and studying her own cat to absorb some subtle feline traits.

Kenna Stewart, a senior playing Alice, said she relished plunging into a play this challenging – something, she said, high school actors don’t always get the chance to do. Alice, Stewart suggested, leads the audience along a troubling path.

“I think she makes people worried and also sad,” Stewart said. “One of the things that she does for the show is to lead the audience through the plot – and through her interactions with other characters, you realize how scary everybody else is. She’s kind of like the conveyor belt.”

Noah Westergaard plays Dr. Carroll, a childhood doctor of Alice’s who helps her try to reconstruct her past. And the character’s name, Farruggia noted, pays homage to Lewis Carroll.

“Throughout the play she talks about wanting to go back to Wonderland,” said Westergaard, a senior. “Her being here is unsettling to her because (Wonderland) is where she found peace.”

Westergaard also noted that Alice sees links between patients in the asylum and the characters she remembers from Wonderland – connections that make the asylum all the more unsettling to her.

Tae Swanson plays Dr. Scarlett, who’s in charge of the asylum. Swanson said she was struck by the historical parallels between this fictional asylum and real ones that existed at the time. Swanson, a senior, said she did some extensive research of asylums and the people who populated them.

“A lot of times it wasn’t people who were actually crazy,” she said. “It was immigrants, it was poor people – or people who spoke out too much.”

Reflecting on that history, Swanson said, is unsettling.

“That’s the scary part to me,” she said. “That actually happened to a lot of people a long time ago. To think that that could actually happen to someone not only on the stage but in real life is very scary.”

That historical connection is something Farruggia worked hard to develop.

“There are correlations between actual people who lived at that time” and many of the characters, he said. “It’s very much a fictional-historical weaving together. There’s a lot of history that is wound in. And for one of the characters, her name is derived from an actual historical (figure) who oddly enough resembled a Wonderland character so much that it was just uncanny and kind of disturbingly weird.”

Farruggia also noted the way in which asylums were used to confine people who created disturbance or discomfort.

“If there were daughters who were too bratty or outspoken and (their fathers) just didn’t want to deal with them anymore, they could have them committed and forget about them,” he said. “It was a place to put people and forget about them.”

With “Jabberwock Asylum” on the stage, they may become a little harder to forget.

“Jabberwock Asylum” was first produced in 2016-2017 by Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment, in Rapid City, described on its website as “the joint creation of Husband and Wife dynamic duo, Bridgett J. Farruggia and Stephen Farruggia.”

People seeking information about the production at Stevens High School may visit stevenshightheatre.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.