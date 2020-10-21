Stevens High School sees seven COVID-19 cases in one day; monitoring for level change

Stevens High School staff was notified Tuesday night that seven students tested positive for COVID-19 in a single day.
District spokeswoman Katy Urban said in an email to school staff that Superintendent Lori Simon is "in communication with health officials" and is "monitoring the situation closely." The school would switch to Level 3, distance learning, if it continues to see an influx in new cases, the email said.
"If we shift levels, we will make sure everyone is aware," Urban said.
"In the meantime, please be watchful for symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 illness during the next 14 days," the email to staff stated. "Additionally, please wear a mask outside of the school day when in public places. If you are identified as being a close contact to the COVID-19 case(s), a Rapid City Area Schools employee or South Dakota Department of Health official will contact you."
Stevens had also quarantined more than 100 student-athletes last week following COVID-19 exposure, including approximately 90 football players and 15 members of the varsity volleyball team.
The district, meanwhile, hasn't updated its COVID-19 case dashboard in a week, despite pledging to update the website on a daily basis.
In a letter to staff Friday, Simon announced the district would only update the website once a week on Wednesdays.
"While we had initially hoped to update it daily, the reality is that it is a continuously fluid situation," Simon said. "Our nurses are entering new case data throughout each day as the calls come in, often into the evening, in addition to changing the status of students and staff from active to recovered that return each day, which makes it hard to have an accurate daily count of total, district-wide 'active' cases."
As of the latest update, Oct. 14, the district reported 70 active COVID-19 cases among 20 staff and 50 students. Fifty-one staff and 590 students were in quarantine. The district had 218 total active and recovered cases.
This is a developing story. The Journal will update this story when more COVID-19 information is available.
