Stevens High School will close in-person school and move to distance learning amid COVID-19 spike

Stevens High School will close in-person classes and move to distance learning Thursday “due to continued new student and staff cases and quarantines,” according to a letter sent to staff and families.

Katy Urban, district information officer, said there have been 11 new cases at the school since Saturday, including five reported Wednesday alone. Most of the cases are connected to activities, Urban said.

The move follows a pattern from the week prior where seven students tested positive for COVID-19 in a single day. Last week, district officials said the high school would switch to Level 3 if it “continues to see an influx in new cases.”

The school will remain in Level 3, distance learning, from Thursday through next week. Rapid City Area Schools leaders made the decision to change the school’s level and will reassess sometime mid to late next week, the letter states.

Students will participate in e-learning and the letter instructed families to communicate with their child’s teacher and access schoolwork through Canvas and Gradebook.

The letter asks parents and staff to “be watchful” of COVID-19 symptoms during the next 14 days. Students who are identified as close contacts to COVID-19 cases will be contacted by RCAS employees or a state health department official.

