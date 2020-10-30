Stevens moves online, Central reports four new COVID-19 cases, exposure at multiple schools

As Stevens High School moved to distance learning Thursday, the district sent out a notification later that evening for four new COVID-19 cases at Central High School.
By 6:30 p.m. parents and guardians at CHS received an email informing them that three students and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and asked them to be watchful for children with symptoms.
CHS students identified as close contacts will be notified by a Rapid City Area Schools employee or an official at the South Dakota Department of Health, the email read.
RCAS staff learned Tuesday of positive COVID-19 cases with possible exposure to staff or students at the following schools or offices: General Beadle, Grandview, Meadowbrook elementary schools; North, South, Southwest and West middle schools; Central, Stevens and Rapid City high schools; Jefferson and transportation.
By Thursday RCAS staff learned of positive COVID-19 cases with possible exposure to staff or students at the following schools: Pinedale and Rapid Valley elementary schools; East, South and Southwest middle schools; Central, Stevens and Rapid City high schools.
Timeline of level changes
All Rapid City Area Schools started the school year in Level 2, which keeps half the school's students learning on campus for two days each week and off campus for three days each week. The students alternate learning in-person by last name for Monday and Tuesday, and Wednesday and Thursday. Fridays are designated e-learning days.
By Sept. 21, Superintendent Lori Simon made the decision to move the elementary schools to Level 1, which keeps all students learning in-person Monday through Thursday, with Friday as an e-learning day.
One week later, the school board voted unanimously to make teachers and staff "critical infrastructure," meaning they could work after COVID-19 exposure if they took extra precautions and stayed asymptomatic.
Simon later moved the middle and high schools to Level 1 beginning Oct. 5, with Stevens moving to Level 3 nearly three and a half weeks later.
Wilson Elementary was the first to close its doors for two weeks and move to distance learning by Oct. 8.
The school board had also voted unanimously to change the district's student quarantine policy by Oct. 13. The policy allowed students who were identified as close contacts to a positive COVID-19 case to quarantine for seven days instead of the CDC and DOH recommendation of 14 days, as long as a student remained asymptomatic.
Derrick Haskins, communications director for the DOH, said while the DOH and CDC recommend close contacts quarantine for 14 days, school boards have the ability to define the conditions under which close contacts may resume school attendance.
"Some school boards have implemented policies that seek to balance public health concerns with the academic, social-emotional, and mental health needs of students," Haskins said. "These policies may draw from the guidance available regarding critical infrastructure, or essential workers and provide an approach that combines mitigation strategies and common sense. These policies are for asymptomatic close contacts only."
Seven students at Stevens had tested positive for COVID-19 in one day, Oct. 20, and the district said it was monitoring the situation closely in communication with health officials. The week prior, more than 130 student-athletes at the school were quarantining after COVID-19 exposure.
By Wednesday, the district announced it would close in-person classes at Stevens "due to continued new student and staff cases and quarantines."
