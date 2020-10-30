Stevens moves online, Central reports four new COVID-19 cases, exposure at multiple schools

As Stevens High School moved to distance learning Thursday, the district sent out a notification later that evening for four new COVID-19 cases at Central High School.

By 6:30 p.m. parents and guardians at CHS received an email informing them that three students and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and asked them to be watchful for children with symptoms.

CHS students identified as close contacts will be notified by a Rapid City Area Schools employee or an official at the South Dakota Department of Health, the email read.

RCAS staff learned Tuesday of positive COVID-19 cases with possible exposure to staff or students at the following schools or offices: General Beadle, Grandview, Meadowbrook elementary schools; North, South, Southwest and West middle schools; Central, Stevens and Rapid City high schools; Jefferson and transportation.