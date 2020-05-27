Stevens student named Presidential Scholar

Jonathan Coronado, a senior from Stevens High School, has been named a 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholar by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.
Coronado is one of 161 high school seniors to win the academic award.
Since 1983, each U.S. Presidential Scholar has been offered the opportunity to name their most influential teacher. Each distinguished teacher is honored with a personal letter from the Secretary of Education.
Coronado chose to honor teacher Emma Hernberg of Stevens High School for the recognition.
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects honored scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts as well as evidence of community service, leadership and commitment to high ideals.
