Stevens teacher earns state History Teacher of the Year

“I attempt to guide students along a worthwhile journey, not funnel them toward a predetermined end. If I micro-manage it, then I diminish chances for individual growth and creativity,” he said.

His teaching style includes healthy doses of flexibility, smiles, humanity, fairness, integrity, patience and clarity, he said.

“I am not a huge fan of exhaustive rules and regulations. For me, all positive group dynamics boils down to what my students recognize as ‘Tubbs’ 3 Rs’—responsibility (for self), respect (for all), and reality (the ‘ah, shucks’ and ‘woo-hoo!’ moments we all face daily),” Tubbs said.

He presents his lessons lecture-style and intersperses them with behind-the-scenes stories to showcase the human aspects of history. He encourages his students to study history using their heads and hearts and to attempt to understand varying perspectives from the past in order to positively impact the future.

“The only absolute in history is that there are no absolutes. To compartmentalize people and episodes of history minimizes their existence. History is properly understood as a mural, not a bunch of isolated, seemingly unconnected photographs,” he said. “It’s those down-to-earth moments which bring us closer to the people we exalt or vilify and events we celebrate or bemoan.”