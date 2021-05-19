Stevens teacher earns state History Teacher of the Year

With Scott Tubbs, what you see is what you get.
“I want my relationship with kids to be person-to-person first, teacher-to-student second,” Tubbs, a history teacher at Stevens High School, said. “When students and I happen to bump into one another in Safeway or Taco Bell, they will experience the very same Tubbs they see in the classroom and routine hallway encounters and after-hours review sessions.”
Tubbs was named History Teacher of the Year in late April during a ceremony in Pierre. Tubbs has taught for 38-1/2 years, the last 34 of which were at Stevens. He also serves as chair of the history department and on the RCAS AP Leadership Team. He will retire from teaching at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
Tubbs teaches history for grades 10-12 as well as AP U.S. History. Each April he takes the AP class on a three-day trip to key historic locations in Montana and Wyoming, like Little Bighorn Battlefield, the Fetterman Massacre site, Trail End Mansion, and Devils Tower National Monument.
“Mr. Tubbs brings history to life for his students through his passionate storytelling and his love for teaching. The staff and students of Stevens High School are thankful for Mr. Tubbs’ many years of service and dedication to his profession,” Stevens High School Principal Jocelyn Hafner said.
Tubbs said he believes it is his professional responsibility to provide his students with authentic learning opportunities.
“I attempt to guide students along a worthwhile journey, not funnel them toward a predetermined end. If I micro-manage it, then I diminish chances for individual growth and creativity,” he said.
His teaching style includes healthy doses of flexibility, smiles, humanity, fairness, integrity, patience and clarity, he said.
“I am not a huge fan of exhaustive rules and regulations. For me, all positive group dynamics boils down to what my students recognize as ‘Tubbs’ 3 Rs’—responsibility (for self), respect (for all), and reality (the ‘ah, shucks’ and ‘woo-hoo!’ moments we all face daily),” Tubbs said.
He presents his lessons lecture-style and intersperses them with behind-the-scenes stories to showcase the human aspects of history. He encourages his students to study history using their heads and hearts and to attempt to understand varying perspectives from the past in order to positively impact the future.
“The only absolute in history is that there are no absolutes. To compartmentalize people and episodes of history minimizes their existence. History is properly understood as a mural, not a bunch of isolated, seemingly unconnected photographs,” he said. “It’s those down-to-earth moments which bring us closer to the people we exalt or vilify and events we celebrate or bemoan.”
To properly learn history, Tubbs said people must be willing to listen to the whole story, not just the parts that fit in with a specific worldview. For that reason, he said he doesn’t appreciate present efforts to erase the uncomfortable moments from history to serve personal or political agendas on either side. Instead, he views those uncomfortable parts as authentic representations of the nation’s progress from that point forward.
“Roses and weeds alike, I won’t knowingly minimize or embellish either. I tell it like it is. I have no hidden agendas. America has experienced some grim episodes for sure. Guess what? Americans have always displayed huge resilience,” Tubbs said. “I truly believe the United States just keeps evolving from one victory to the next over monumental challenges — the Great Depression, the Watergate scandal, the 9/11 terrorist attack, for examples — and life for most Americans in the aftermath was better than ever.”
Tubbs said he believes the responsible study of history generates more questions than answers. When his students are dissatisfied with his explanations, he takes it as a sign they are trying to process information but have encountered an “academic speed bump,” and encourages more critical thinking.
One lesson from history Tubbs thinks modern Americans should take is the value of compromise.
“America has made its greatest strides when the political aisle has narrowed — that is historical fact. I’m not a military person, but I know that “divide and conquer” is a universal strategy for victory. We need to celebrate diversity and varying opinions more, instead of label-assault,” Tubbs said. “We need to keep our egos under control. I’ve always said that there is a direct correlation between intelligence and emotion; when one skyrockets, the other nose dives.”