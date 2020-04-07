Students report high workloads, sadness for senior class of 2020

The last school day for the district is May 28. The district plans to share information to students about how they can retrieve personal items from schools in the future.

Olivia Perli, representing Central High School, said she’s been reaching out to her peers at school to see how they feel about the process of switching to remote learning and delaying commencement.

“Overall, students are sad and bummed about it,” she said. “We realize that it’s for the good of the community and think that it’s the best decision.”

Board member Christine Stephenson said to remember that none of the school closures or event cancellations are in the board’s control but that “our hearts are with you (the students).”

Board member Brian Johnson said this is an unprecedented time for education and asked student representatives about how the seniors in the class of 2020 are dealing with the changes.

“We’ve never been through anything like this,” Johnson said. “A lot of those seniors are maybe not going to get a ceremony, or not going to get to walk the aisle.”