Students seek 'authentic and meaningful' inclusion of Oceti Sakowin culture in state standards

In the company of her grandparents, Sho-Shanna Piper discovered that history could be nourishing.

“They taught me, my cousins and my friends about Lakota history,” said Piper, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe and a sophomore at Rapid City High School. “They would take us to Sun Dances … They would tell us stories, teach us about what they did back then. They would tell us where we came from.”

Those are the kinds of lessons that helped to instill within Piper a love for her culture. And that love of culture made the removal of Native terms from a draft of South Dakota’s social studies standards – up for periodic revision – particularly disturbing to Piper.

She decided to take action.

She raised the issue during a Rapid City Youth City Council meeting last fall. Piper, who’s been a member of the council for about a year, orchestrated an effort to send a memorandum to several state offices emphasizing the importance of specific inclusion of Oceti Sakowin culture in the standards while the state’s revision process is still underway.

The memorandum is addressed to the South Dakota Board of Education Standards, Social Studies Standards Revision Commission, and Department of Education.

On Wednesday, Rapid City's Legal and Finance Committee voted 2-1 in favor of a request to send the memorandum. Council member Lance Lehmann opposed the measure but stated, “I actually think the premise of it is wonderful, but I will be voting no on the item today just because I don’t think the city should be an advocacy group."

The measure now moves to the City Council, where members will vote on Monday whether or not to approve sending the memo. The Youth City Council is officially a committee of the Rapid City Council, and so the larger council’s approval is necessary for this action.

The memo, about two and a half pages, reaches a kind of crescendo near the end.

“The Rapid City Youth City Council encourages those collectively responsible for this matter,” it says, “to ensure that Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings and Standards are included in authentic and meaningful ways in the South Dakota Social Studies Standards.”

As reported earlier this year, multiple references to education connected to the Oceti Sakowin were removed from a draft of the state’s social studies standards during a revision process. South Dakota Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson defended the revisions late last summer.

“We did make some recommendations or some revisions to the work group’s recommendation to us to ensure that schools have the ability to teach about all cultures that make up the fabric of South Dakota, including our Native American, or Oceti Sakowin people, the Lakota, Dakota and Nakota people of South Dakota,” Sanderson told the state Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations in August.

A little more than a month later, after widespread public commentary and demonstration in Pierre by the South Dakota Education Equity Coalition and NDN Collective, Gov. Kristi Noem made an announcement about the review of the state’s social studies standards.

“I have asked the Department of Education to restart the process from the beginning,” she said in October. “I want to ensure we propose standards that accurately reflect the values of South Dakota ... More work needs to be done to get this right, and we are committed to seeing that process through.”

It’s in this context, while the process of crafting social studies standards is still in motion, that the Rapid City Youth City Council is working to send its memorandum.

“There are not many Lakota speakers, and my generation and the next one are slowly losing interest and not learning about (the language),” Piper said. “I think it’s very important to teach students at a young age. I think it’s important for my culture and for other cultures.”

Specific focus on Native culture, Piper said, can also help students who aren’t of Native heritage to deepen their reservoir of historical knowledge – and also ease students from different backgrounds into more harmonious relations.

“Other kids can learn what we went through as the settlers were coming in,” she said. She suggested, too, that learning about Native culture can also create better understanding between students.

“Most people don’t know why we keep our hair long,” she said. “Our hair is very sacred, and ultimately it’s very important to us.”

If Piper is eager to share stories from her culture with others, she’s also hungry to absorb as many stories as she can – both within and outside of her heritage.

“I like cultural topics,” she said. “I study a lot of other topics by myself. I study Greek mythology. I study other parts of the world on my own because I find them very interesting to learn about.”

Tae Swanson, secretary of the Youth City Council, presented the proposal to send the memo to the Legal and Finance Committee on Wednesday, along with Dhruv Goyal, a fellow Youth City Council member.

Swanson, a senior at Stevens High School, explained that Piper brought the issue to the Youth City Council’s attention.

“We believe, especially as youth going through the school system, that Lakota history should be taught in schools because it’s part of United States history and an especially important part of South Dakota history,” Swanson said.

After the meeting, the two youth council members reflected on the measure.

“For our Lakota friends and neighbors, it’s very important that they are represented,” Swanson said. “It makes schooling for them easier. It makes experiencing their community a lot easier. It makes them feel more included in our city, which is always very important.”

Goyal, a junior at St. Thomas More High School, described the importance of using specific Native names in the standards, rather than generic terms such as “culture.”

“If you want to talk about European culture, we can denote that. But when we want to talk about Lakota … we should mention Lakota,” Goyal said. “Otherwise it’s just a general population that’s going to get mixed up and thrown out.”

Sean Binder, an adult mentor for the Youth City Council, noted some of the unique power students bring to discussions such as this. He said students are “teaching us how to govern” in the way they follow their convictions and put those convictions into action.

“They don’t wait for the red tape,” he said. “They don’t even see the red tape.”

Binder is also a teacher, advisor and internship coordinator for Rapid City High School.

Kristin Kiner, also an adult mentor for the Youth City Council, observed the way the council’s collective actions tended to bolster students’ confidence.

“The more informed they become, the stronger their voices (are) and the more confidence they have,” said Kiner, youth engagement coordinator for Rapid City Area Schools/Teen Up.

Eighteen students serve on the council. Kiner said the chair and vice chair of the youth council serve on the selection committee, along with adults in the community.

Kiner, too, underscored the way contact with other students can nourish students’ efforts to create change.

“It’s easier together,” she said. “It’s easier to move forward together in creating change and advocating than doing it on your own.”

Piper noted that working through the youth council helped her to discover that other students shared her views about the standards – particularly once they began discussing the issue.

“I know multiple other Youth City Council members who are agreeing with me and want this to happen as well,” she said. “I was pretty shocked. I thought no one would find it interesting, but all of the council did.”

The memorandum is signed by Rapid City Youth City Council Chair Sadie Colbeck, Vice Chair Kiran Kelly and Secretary Tae Swanson.

