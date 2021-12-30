Sturgis librarian looks to zines, other hands-on activities to fire youths' imaginations

Sierra Frazier-Riggs recalls one of the early projects she undertook for the Sturgis Public Library. She placed excerpts from Aldo Leopold’s “A Sand County Almanac: And Sketches Here and There” along a trail as a way of merging the acts of reading and hiking.

“Aldo Leopold’s book really brings in thoughts about nature,” she said, noting that the excerpts “open the imagination a little more and give people thoughts they might not have had on their own.”

Frazier-Riggs serves as the Youth and Adult Services librarian at Sturgis Public Library.

The trail project, which Frazier-Riggs worked on in May 2020, tapped her signature approach to library work. Frazier-Riggs graduated from Black Hills State University in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in outdoor education and worked at an internship at South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks, where she was immersed in the natural world. She also helped to devise and lead a variety of programs.

Her experience in shaping programs helped her to land a job at the Sturgis Public Library in October 2019. The job was in adult programming, opening the door to some chances to craft reading activities that take on more visceral forms. Sometimes the forms lean toward nature, and sometimes they tilt toward physical hands-on activities – such as, in her current role, assembling a zine from the scraps of nearby magazines.

Frazier-Riggs’ position at the library expanded in August to include youth as well as adults, and she’s working to bring the same hands-on reading approach to younger patrons. One project she’s striving to get running involves creating zines, and she’s nixing digital methods and asking participants to plunge into paper and paste. She tried a session earlier this year, and she’s planning on incorporating more such sessions in the coming year.

“A zine to me is a form of self-expression through a hand-made comic book,” she said. “It’s created by the reader themselves, and so it’s exactly what they’re looking for. Each page is personal.”

The hard-copy emphasis, she said, is an important component – at least for her – of crafting zines.

“It creates just a little bit more of a challenge,” she said. “You have to use what’s in front of you or find what you’re looking for. It takes a little more effort.”

She described the way students worked on a zine session about two months ago, cutting up magazines in ways they found surprising as they assembled their own small zines.

“That was bizarre to them, almost, that they could cut up these magazines,” she said.

Frazier-Riggs stressed the importance of self-expression for young people, and she described the library as a “safe place” for them to unleash such expression. But she also reflected on the methods.

“I try to do very hands-on (activities), and I don’t use technology if I don’t need to,” she said. “It forms a different kind of connection.”

Frazier-Riggs was talking on a quiet day in the library. Icy cold temperatures during vacation-time seemed to keep patrons away, and so Frazier-Riggs looked forward to the after-school hours in the coming weeks once students resume more familiar routines to rekindle the zine project.

She leads a youth group called C.A.W., which stands for Creative Art and Writing, that meets once a month. That’s the group that worked on the zine about two months ago.

“I’m excited for them to come back and for us to try it again,” she said. “Then, once we get a few of them done, I want to photocopy them and display them in the library – kind of like an art show.”

Kathy Dykstra, a circulation librarian who's also worked as a youth services librarian, underlined the library's role as a meeting place.

“I see it as a place for (youth) to gather,” said Dykstra, who’s worked at the library for about 21 years. “They’ve been in school all day, they’ve had to follow the rules and be quiet. When they come here they can sit together and visit with each other.”

Dykstra sees the library as a vital spot for older people, as well – something that made the isolating effects of COVID-19 all the tougher to take.

“We have our elderly people who come in and want to see the books, touch the books,” she said. “They also want to see people again, something they couldn’t do in the last couple of years. But they are all still very careful.”

That sort of gathering spirit also plays a big role in Frazier-Riggs’ conception of the library, for younger people and adults.

“I want to continue to see the access to books, and a safe space where people can go and not feel the need to spend money,” she said. “If you go out to do something, it always costs money – and people get left out when that happens.

But the library, she said, creates “a space where people can come and do something fun together and not expect to spend money.”

And with the specters of money and unneeded technology removed, she suggested, the relationships can more easily take root.

People seeking more information about zine activities and other aspects of the library can call 605-347-2624.

