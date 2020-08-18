Sturgis rally guests stayed in BHSU dorms before COVID-19 cases were reported on campus

“All rally guests checked out on August 10,” Hansen said. “Then no one entered a rally room for 48 hours. Then the custodial team completed a disinfecting protocol for each room so they were ready well before students arrived on campus.”

Hansen said BHSU has implemented "numerous measures" to keep students, faculty and staff safe from coronavirus this fall, including a modified calendar, larger classrooms to allow social distancing, providing hybrid and online learning, requiring masks and using rapid testing machines for those with COVID-19 symptoms.

Hansen said BHSU President Laurie Nichols would not be available for comment until Wednesday afternoon.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.