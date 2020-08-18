Sturgis rally guests stayed in BHSU dorms before COVID-19 cases were reported on campus

SPEARFISH | More than 100 rally-goers stayed in three dorms at Black Hills State University and checked out Aug. 10, four days before an employee at BHSU tested positive after working in the student union.
Early move-in for students also began that same day, with regular move-in on the following days. The rally-goers checked out a week before the state health department reported three cases on campus and nine days before classes resumed Wednesday.
Corinne Hansen, director of university and community relations, said BHSU has a “long history of providing housing” for rally-goers. Hansen said approximately 110 rally guests stayed in Bordeaux, Heidepriem and Thomas halls, which are connected.
“We made several changes this year due to the pandemic,” Hansen said, noting the guest capacity was half of what the university usually sees.
“All rally guests checked out on August 10,” Hansen said. “Then no one entered a rally room for 48 hours. Then the custodial team completed a disinfecting protocol for each room so they were ready well before students arrived on campus.”
Hansen said BHSU has implemented "numerous measures" to keep students, faculty and staff safe from coronavirus this fall, including a modified calendar, larger classrooms to allow social distancing, providing hybrid and online learning, requiring masks and using rapid testing machines for those with COVID-19 symptoms.
Hansen said BHSU President Laurie Nichols would not be available for comment until Wednesday afternoon.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.