Summer school online this year due to COVID-19

Rapid City Area Schools will hold summer school online this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Classes will be offered using Edgenuity, an accredited online delivery system. The district says the format will necessitate changes to its traditional summer school format, such as new enrollment criteria, fewer classes and a two-session or six-week timeline.

Classes will run June 8 to June 26 and June 29 to July 17. There is no tuition cost this year, and the classes are open to all RCAS students grades 8-12 who failed core classes.

Enrollment is limited and priority enrollment of students will be given in the following order:

Seniors who need credits to graduate this year; Juniors who need to repeat courses before entering their senior year; Freshmen for the 2019-2020 school year who did not pass a core class; 8th graders who need remediation in math and/or reading; Sophomores who want to retake a core class they failed.