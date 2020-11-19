 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Superintendent to recommend COVID-19 bonus of $550 for all full-time school district employees
alert top story

Superintendent to recommend COVID-19 bonus of $550 for all full-time school district employees

{{featured_button_text}}
Dr Simon speaking.jpg

Rapid City Area Schools Superintendent Lori Simon wants to give a reimbursement stipend to all school district employees. The funds would come from the CARES Act.

 Kent Bush Journal Staff

Superintendent Lori Simon said in an email to all Rapid City Area Schools staff that she will recommend a COVID-19 reimbursement stipend to every permanent full-time and part-time RCAS employee to the school board at its Nov. 30 meeting.

Simon said the stipend is an "incentive for staff" and an "effort to show you just how much we appreciate you."

If approved, all RCAS employees would receive a stipend of $525 on a special paycheck Dec. 23. Substitutes will be paid a stipend based on the number of days they have subbed this year. Money for stipends will be paid with CARES Act funds.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"We also want to show appreciation for all the substitutes who have stepped up to cover in this challenging year," Simon said.

Those with district insurance will have a premium holiday for the month of December, meaning insurance premiums won't be deducted from staff checks next month.

Simon also said she will recommend that Dec. 21-22 be converted to winter break vacation days "given the additional demands and stressors placed on students, families and staff this school year due to the coronavirus pandemic."

Simon said the two additional days off would allow families and staff two full weeks off over the winter break holidays. The two dates will also be paid days off for all RCAS staff.

"Again, thank you for all you do every day to meet the needs of our students to the best of your abilities in a situation that is beyond our control," Simon said in the email to staff. "Please stay safe and be well. Happy Thanksgiving."

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
5
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News