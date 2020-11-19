Superintendent to recommend COVID bonus of $550 for all full-time school district employees

Superintendent Lori Simon said in an email to all Rapid City Area Schools staff that she will recommend a COVID-19 reimbursement stipend to every permanent full-time and part-time RCAS employee to the school board at its Nov. 30 meeting.

Simon said the stipend is an "incentive for staff" and an "effort to show you just how much we appreciate you."

If approved, all RCAS employees would receive a stipend of $525 on a special paycheck Dec. 23. Substitutes will be paid a stipend based on the number of days they have subbed this year. Money for stipends will be paid with CARES Act funds.

"We also want to show appreciation for all the substitutes who have stepped up to cover in this challenging year," Simon said.

Those with district insurance will have a premium holiday for the month of December, meaning insurance premiums won't be deducted from staff checks next month.

Simon also said she will recommend that Dec. 21-22 be converted to winter break vacation days "given the additional demands and stressors placed on students, families and staff this school year due to the coronavirus pandemic."