T. Rex fossil discovered near Mud Butte being restored at South Dakota Mines

Sixty-five million years ago, T. rex and countless other dinosaur species roamed what is today northwest South Dakota. The Hell Creek Formation, which runs through Montana, Wyoming, South Dakota and North Dakota, has produced a gold mine of fossils.

The Mud Butte T. rex was the sixth of its kind ever found. This particular Tyrant King was discovered during the summer of 1981 by Shirley and Jennings Floden, owners of the property and fossil enthusiasts. Teams lead by then museum director Phillip Bjork worked to excavate the T. rex through 1983.

The Mud Butte T. rex has been at South Dakota Mines ever since.

Since the fossil was initially prepared at Mines, techniques have evolved and improved, Johnson says. As a result, Johnson is working to conserve him for long-term storage and display. “We have better techniques,” she says. “But they did a great job for the time period.”