Task force convenes to discuss cost-cutting for universities in state

“The goal is to produce more nurses. We have a dire shortage in West River, and we have to do a better job getting more in the workforce,” Nichols said.

There is already a plan in place to move all non-clinical nursing courses to the BHSU center this fall for SDSU and USD’s satellite programs, as well as all advisors and some faculty offices. Ultimately, the center will house all the satellite nursing programs, but Nichols said the subcommittee is still working through space needs to move clinicals to the center as well.

Jim Neiman, CEO of Neiman Enterprises, was on the administration committee, which has been discussing potential shared administrative positions across universities. Neiman said that if shared administration of South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State University is a goal, he doesn’t want either school to lose its identity by combining them.