Task force convenes to discuss cost-cutting for universities in state

More questions than answers were posed during the third meeting of the Senate Bill 55 Task Force, formed last year after a Senate bill directed a study into the operations of the six public universities governed by the South Dakota Board of Regents, according to the regents’ executive director and CEO Dr. Brian Maher.
“Good research usually raises more questions than answers, so this must be good research,” Maher said at the end of Thursday’s meeting, which took place at Black Hills State University in Spearfish.
Thursday’s discussions centered on the findings of the three subcommittees — academics, administration and infrastructure/ancillary — that met separately earlier in the afternoon. The full task force came together later to discuss their progress and next steps.
Senate Bill 55 Task Force comprises a mix of Board of Regents members, state legislators on the Appropriations Committee, and business leaders like the CEOs of Monument Health and Neiman Enterprises.
The task force began in earnest last July and it has two months to come up with recommendations to present to Gov. Kristi Noem and the Legislature.
“The whole reason we’re here is to find the benefits to students, both quantitative and qualitative [of centralizing services and programs], and identify the economic impact and other benefits to students and universities,” said Rep. Chris Karr, R-Sioux Falls.
CEO of Monument Health Paulette Davidson said the biggest takeaway that came out of subcommittee meetings for her was that 64% of South Dakota graduates leave the state to work elsewhere. Davidson said that fact was a “bit of a shock” and she said the academic programs subcommittee needs to focus on what the state’s workforce needs are and how the universities are addressing those needs.
“We’re identifying occupations we’re going to need and comparing them with the programs we have, and what we need to do to excel and adjust those programs [to fit our state’s needs],” Davidson said.
Sen. Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls, said the academic programs subcommittee also suggested refining universities’ mission statements to differentiate the services that each school provides to the state and students.
Joelle Lien, the Board of Regents’ associate vice president for academic affairs, said the board needs to dig deeper into course section sizes and revise policies related to course sizes, as well as potentially move course section management to individual schools. Lien also discussed the possibility of course sharing across all six universities to balance the student experience and the academic quality of courses.
Black Hills State University President Lori Nichols discussed merging the three nursing programs in Rapid City, pre-nursing from BHSU and the two BSN programs from the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University, into one location at BHSU’s Rapid City Center.
“The goal is to produce more nurses. We have a dire shortage in West River, and we have to do a better job getting more in the workforce,” Nichols said.
There is already a plan in place to move all non-clinical nursing courses to the BHSU center this fall for SDSU and USD’s satellite programs, as well as all advisors and some faculty offices. Ultimately, the center will house all the satellite nursing programs, but Nichols said the subcommittee is still working through space needs to move clinicals to the center as well.
Jim Neiman, CEO of Neiman Enterprises, was on the administration committee, which has been discussing potential shared administrative positions across universities. Neiman said that if shared administration of South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State University is a goal, he doesn’t want either school to lose its identity by combining them.
Janice Minder, vice president of academic affairs for the Regents, discussed program productivity and said that reviewing new programs and program duplication is “key” to SB 55. Minder proposed implementing an annual program review using evidence-based metrics to determine whether that program is hitting its benchmarks and what can be done to enhance enrollment in that program to help make it successful. By doing this, schools can measure a program’s strategic impact, academic quality, student success and financial health. Additionally, it provides accountability, Minder said, when an action is taken on a program, like cutting it, it is based on defined metrics rather than arbitrarily.
For the infrastructure/ancillary committee, BOR Vice President of Finance Heather Forney discussed how schools can better utilize some of their spaces and facilities. One example is the BHSU Rapid City campus, which will be used to centralize the satellite nursing programs. Another is USD’s Community College for Sioux Falls, where Forney said the subcommittee is looking at “a ton” of different uses for some of the new buildings on that campus.
In 2022, Forney also suggested exploring legislation that would allow the BOR to capture the savings on refinanced bonds. Currently, those savings go into the state general fund, but Forney said the BOR could explore passing those savings on to students and lowering tuition instead. She suggested seeing how the new needs-based scholarship will impact enrollment before using that option though.
Forney also discussed exploring the possibility of having one food service provider across all six universities, revamping the Title IX process, centrally managing facilities, and re-evaluating staffing levels at the BOR’s central office as other ways to cut costs.
The task force’s next full meeting will be in May.