Tatewin Means running for RCAS school board in Area 2

Tatewin Means is running for Rapid City Area Schools' Board of Education in Area 2.

As a mother of two RCAS students, Means said she is invested in all children's education and understands the importance of quality programming and academics that work for every child.

“The world is coming at our kids fast. We need to support, prepare and show that we believe in them. They are South Dakota’s future. Our community, and most importantly our youth, are restless and desire a district that leads the state and nation in education, and they deserve more than lower-level tiered education," Means said in a press release.

Means is from the Sisseton Wahpeton Dakota, Oglala Lakota and Inhanktonwan nations in South Dakota. She is currently the Executive Director of Thunder Valley Community Development Corporation, an Indigenous non-profit organization on the Pine Ridge Reservation, which seeks to lead change through the development of a regenerative community.