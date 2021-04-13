Tatewin Means running for RCAS school board in Area 2

Tatewin Means is running for Rapid City Area Schools' Board of Education in Area 2.
As a mother of two RCAS students, Means said she is invested in all children's education and understands the importance of quality programming and academics that work for every child.
“The world is coming at our kids fast. We need to support, prepare and show that we believe in them. They are South Dakota’s future. Our community, and most importantly our youth, are restless and desire a district that leads the state and nation in education, and they deserve more than lower-level tiered education," Means said in a press release.
Means is from the Sisseton Wahpeton Dakota, Oglala Lakota and Inhanktonwan nations in South Dakota. She is currently the Executive Director of Thunder Valley Community Development Corporation, an Indigenous non-profit organization on the Pine Ridge Reservation, which seeks to lead change through the development of a regenerative community.
Means is a former RCAS student, and a graduate of Stanford University where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Engineering. She then finished her JD with a concentration in Human Rights Law from the University of Minnesota Law School, then returned home and completed her Masters of Arts degree in Lakota Leadership and Management from Oglala Lakota College.
She served as the Attorney General for the Oglala Sioux Tribe on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota from 2012-2017. She also served as a German Marshall Fund Marshall Memorial Fellow in 2015.