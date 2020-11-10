Teachers express concerns for COVID-19 precautions to school board

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Board member Brian Johnson echoed Pearson’s comments later in the meeting and said if the district thinks masks are the answer, it follows that the “safest place to be is in school because they are required to wear masks.”

The next public comment came from a teacher who identified herself under the alias of Virginia in the meeting because she said she fears “intimidation and censorship that has been happening within our buildings.”

Virginia shared concerns about the district’s plan to clean school buildings on Friday while students learn from home. She said the community was “promised and assured” the classrooms would be cleaned, but that this “is simply not happening to the level that’s expected.”

“Teachers want to be heard and understood, but we are being misrepresented as being OK with everything that’s happening,” she said. “Teachers are being silenced by intimidation and threats of disciplinary action, which is why I’m speaking to you with an alias at the moment.”