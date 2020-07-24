Teachers lobby for more protection, safety measures in classrooms during COVID-19

“I usually spend the last two weeks of July in my classroom every single summer getting things ready, preparing for the upcoming year,” Johnson said. “By this time, I have my planner filled out with the first nine weeks of lessons. I haven’t even bought a planner yet because I don’t know if I’m going to use it like I normally do.”

Logue said she’s concerned with keeping 30 students socially-distanced in her classroom. “I don’t think I can even keep them six feet apart in the space that I have.”

Her classroom is made up of a handful of tables with multiple seats, which might ease spacing issues.

“Kids are kids,” she said. “I don’t know how to maneuver that without them touching each others’ things or without being in each others’ space to a certain degree. It’s going to be very difficult to social distance eight- and nine-year-olds.”

Lisa Evans, a photography teacher at Stevens High School, said she’s concerned about bringing her sophomores, juniors and seniors into her classroom this fall. She estimates five of her regular 28 students could fit in her classroom at once with social distancing in effect.