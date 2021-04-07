Ten candidates running for four seats on Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education

Ten candidates, including three incumbents, are seeking seats on the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education on June 8, according to a news release.

Natalie Slack and Deb Baker are seeking the open seat in Area 1. The incumbent, Matt Stephens, is not seeking another term.

Curt Pochardt, who is currently the board president, is being challenged by Tatewin Means and Breanna Funke in Area 2.

Incumbent Kara Flynn is being challenged by Gabe Doney in Area 3.

Incumbent Kate Thomas is being challenged by Jennifer Read and Megan Collier in Area 7.

Those elected in the June 8 election will be sworn in on July 26.

