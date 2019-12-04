Rapid City Area Schools District officials continued a series of community meetings Tuesday night at Canyon Lake Elementary School regarding the $189.5 million bond issue headed to voters on Feb. 25.
Canyon Lake is one of four elementary schools across the district that would be closed if the bond issue passes. The district's child nutrition program and some culinary education programs would remain on the site.
Superintendent Lori Simon said Canyon Lake Elementary was built in 1949 at 1500 Evergreen Dr. An addition was made to the building in 1951.
Four annexes — the district’s term for the modular buildings that function as freestanding classrooms — have gone up at Canyon Lake since the 1980s. Six years ago, the school absorbed the Kibben-Kuster building a quarter-mile away.
Built in 1981, Kibben-Kuster was originally a special education facility. Its services have since moved to the school’s Jefferson building. Now known as Canyon Lake East, the building houses kindergarten and first grade students as well as music rooms and the campus library.
According to 2019-2020 school year enrollment numbers, 387 students attend kindergarten through fifth-grade classes at Canyon Lake. There is also a preschool program within the facilities. The complex's functional capacity is 302 students.
Principal David Swank said the overcrowding issues and having students walking the 1/4-mile distance from one building to the other presents several challenges.
"As you know, we had a winter storm over the weekend," Swank said during the tour Tuesday. "I'm sure you can imagine the difficulties that we are presented with when we have students going between two buildings and the annexes."
Swank said some students must make the journey from the main building to Canyon Lake East up to three times during the school day.
"Our students' safety is very important to us, so when we are putting on snow boots and coats to deal with the elements outside just to get to class in another building, we lose a lot of instructional time in the classroom," he said.
Additionally, Canyon Lake Elementary continuously deals with water seepage into the maintenance crawl space beneath the building.
Kumar Veluswamy, manager of Rapid City school facilities, said Canyon Lake Elementary's high water table is a concern for the structure and for the air quality for the students and staff.
The school's floors over the crawl space sags in spots, causing the need for additional support beams.
Simon said if the school bond passes in February, the district's needs for student safety and security, replacing aging and deteriorating buildings, capacity issues and modernization would be addressed.
A super-majority vote of more than 60% in favor is required for the bond issue to pass.
The school district will continue community presentations and tours of facilities on Jan. 7.