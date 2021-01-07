Trump should be removed from office, political science professors say

Political science professors from South Dakota universities have joined calls for the removal of President Donald Trump from office through either impeachment or the 25th Amendment following Wednesday’s events in the U.S. Capitol.
On Wednesday, Trump supporters swarmed and entered the Capitol after the president urged them to in a speech as Congress prepared to certify the results of the Electoral College that elected Joe Biden to be the 46th U.S. president.
Hundreds of political scientists signed an open letter Wednesday calling for Trump’s removal from office. The letter states that their profession “seeks to understand politics, not engage in it, but we share a commitment to democratic values.”
Trump’s actions “threaten American democracy,” the letter reads. “He has rejected the peaceful transfer of power, encouraged state legislators to overturn election results in their states, pressured a state official to change election results, and now incited a violent mob that shut down the counting of electoral votes and stormed the U.S. Capitol.”
Julia Hellwege, assistant professor of political science at the University of South Dakota, said the letter is their way of “defending constitutional principles, democratic principles and the rule of law.”
“We need to be able to differentiate between democratic principles and partisan issues. What is happening now is not a partisan issue,” she said. “As political scientists, it’s our responsibility to show and to educate how the current events apply to what we know about politics and democracy. ... If any president is not accountable for events such as this, then I’m not sure… what else would we tolerate?”
David Wiltse, associate professor of political science at South Dakota State University, supports the letter's message but said that neither impeachment nor invoking the 25th Amendment “are going to be particularly likely at this point because of the time frame.”
Yet, the events that led up to the Capitol siege Wednesday were “as close as you can get to direct incitement by the president,” Wiltse said. “I can’t think of another instance like this in recent history where we had a president encourage this kind of action by a group of supporters.”
Timothy Schorn, an associate professor of political science at USD, said that invoking the 25th Amendment or impeaching the president is an “appropriate step.”
“(Impeachment) was appropriate much earlier in his career as president, but yesterday demonstrated the fact that he has no interest in supporting and defending the Constitution and in fact is more than willing to encourage activities that undermine the Constitution and democracy,” he said.
Removing Trump from office would send a message to his supporters and the world that “we have a constitutional process that is going to be followed even when it seems inefficient or perhaps not timely,” Schorn said. “It’s worthwhile to send that message, but also to hold the president accountable for what occurred yesterday.”
South Dakota’s elected political leaders “need to get out front of this” and tell voters that “what Trump did is inappropriate, impermissible, unlawful,” Schorn said. The mentality, attitude and ideology of the mob motivated by Trump’s statements on Wednesday is “present everywhere in the U.S., including in South Dakota.”
“This has damaged America’s standing in the world immensely,” he said. “We look like an unstable democracy whose constitutional form of government is at risk, and whose president and leader is actively seeking the undermining of the democratic process and the constitution.”
Michael Card, an associate professor of political science at USD, said it may be “the best thing we can do for our own national security” if Trump is removed from office.
“I think he’s got to go,” he said.