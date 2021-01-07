Trump should be removed from office, political science professors say

“We need to be able to differentiate between democratic principles and partisan issues. What is happening now is not a partisan issue,” she said. “As political scientists, it’s our responsibility to show and to educate how the current events apply to what we know about politics and democracy. ... If any president is not accountable for events such as this, then I’m not sure… what else would we tolerate?”

David Wiltse, associate professor of political science at South Dakota State University, supports the letter's message but said that neither impeachment nor invoking the 25th Amendment “are going to be particularly likely at this point because of the time frame.”

Yet, the events that led up to the Capitol siege Wednesday were “as close as you can get to direct incitement by the president,” Wiltse said. “I can’t think of another instance like this in recent history where we had a president encourage this kind of action by a group of supporters.”

Timothy Schorn, an associate professor of political science at USD, said that invoking the 25th Amendment or impeaching the president is an “appropriate step.”