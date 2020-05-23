Two candidates vie for Area 5 school board seat

Begley said he’s in support of creating a new bond issue by June 2021 at the latest, noting he feels a maximum assessment on property taxes should be included and wants more transparency to where the allocated funds will be spent.

“After touring the schools in question before this past vote, seeing the condition that these schools were in and the fact that there has not been a bond issue in over 40 years, this should be addressed as soon as possible,” Begley said. “Our students and staff deserve to be in buildings that are safe.”

Begley said all sides of the bond issue should be represented in writing the bill and he feels having that representation will help the bill pass.

Begley also said the future of Rapid City High School is a large part of the bond issue that should be addressed. He said he’s concerned with the future of the program and what will happen to its students if the school is not included in the next bond issue.

Begley said two other areas of concern are the pathways program and the change to block scheduling for Stevens High School.

“I am concerned that Rapid City is a training program for other states,” he said. “I would like to address what else can be done for retention of good teachers and staff.”

