University of South Dakota has 61 active COVID-19 cases

Sixty University of South Dakota students have an active COVID-19 case, and more than 300 others are self-quarantining, according to information the school released Tuesday afternoon.

The information is part of a real-time dashboard that was released days after the university notified students that it would not be releasing specific case numbers to them.

USD, which began classes Aug. 19, is following the Board of Regents’ move to publicize COVID-19 data for each of its six public universities and two schools for the deaf and blind, according to executive director Brian Maher.

The state health department announced Monday it would only release data on COVID-19 infections on a weekly basis at an aggregate, statewide level for South Dakota’s colleges.

The dashboard USD released Tuesday shows the number of active cases among employees and students, and the number of students and staff in quarantine. It does not show the total number of cases over time, only current infections.