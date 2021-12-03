Up to $250,000 in grant funding available for qualified afterschool programs

Now is the time for schools and other organizations interested in 21st Century Community Learning Centers grants to submit a Notice of Intent to Apply, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Education.

The learning centers are intended to assist students from high-poverty and low-performing schools by providing academic enrichment opportunities and activities designed to complement regular school instruction. Funding comes from the federal government in the form of formula grants to the states. Locations that provide care for students outside of the normal school day are encouraged to apply.

The grant application will be online, and applicants must first submit a Notice of Intent to Apply to the South Dakota Department of Education by Jan. 14, 2022. Applicants will then receive the information needed to access the online system. The deadline for the full application is March 11, 2022.

The Notice of Intent to Apply and guidelines for filling out the application are now available and can be found at https://doe.sd.gov/21CCLC/.

Grant award amounts range from $50,000 to $250,000 per year, and the length of a grant is five years. While funds are often awarded to schools, other organizations are also eligible to apply. The grants must specifically support programs offered outside of regular school hours.

Contact Alan Haarstad at alan.haarstad@state.sd.us or Stephanie Cronin at stephanie.cronin@state.sd.us or call 605-773-5238, with questions about the grant application process.

