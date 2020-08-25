UPDATE: Douglas School District reports five COVID-19 cases; one worked at the rally

The Douglas School District has seen five COVID-19 cases in recent days among two students and three staff members.
Superintendent Alan Kerr said Tuesday that one of the three staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 worked at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Kerr said there wasn’t a district-wide policy about whether staff or students could attend or work at the rally.
“We couldn’t stop them from doing that kind of stuff outside the district,” he said. “I wish they wouldn’t have gone, but I can’t mandate that.”
The three staff members with coronavirus work in three different schools: Patriot Elementary Badger Clark, Patriot Elementary Francis Case and Douglas Middle School.
The two students who tested positive for COVID-19 are brothers, Kerr said, noting one attends Douglas Middle School and the other is at Douglas High School.
Kerr said the students and staff are isolating at home for 10 days, and their close contacts are self-quarantining for 14 days while monitoring for symptoms.
The school district will continue to notify families as cases arise in the district, Kerr said.
In Rapid City Area Schools, district information manager Katy Urban said no cases have arisen among staff after attending or working at the Sturgis motorcycle rally.
Urban said the district also did not have a policy that would prevent staff from attending the rally, and that the district did not advise teachers or staff to reconsider attending.
