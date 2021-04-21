UPDATE: Faith HS Rodeo Club's 'slave auction' canceled due to controversy

A recent advertisement for Faith High School Rodeo Club’s “Slave/Branding Auction,” a fundraising event that includes a pancake supper and a pie auction, has caused backlash on social media, forcing it to be canceled.

The auction was scheduled for April 26 at the Legion Hall in Faith, which is near the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Reservation.

The concept of a “slave auction” for fundraising purposes has existed in South Dakota since at least 2008, when the Belle Fourche School District held a slave auction fundraiser.

“A 'slave auction' offers a day's work from each of the active competitors. Club members are proud that most of them could handle about any chores from waiting tables to hauling hay or moving cattle. Club members also brought craft items they'd made for the auction,” the Butte County Post reported in a March 30, 2011 article about a BFHS Rodeo fundraiser.

