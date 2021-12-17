UPDATE: Iowa students charged for TikTok threat that led to closure of Rapid City schools

Rapid City Area Schools closed on Friday in light of a threat that mentioned the name of one of its schools. Later, the threat was traced to an Iowa school of the same name.

Six Sioux City, Iowa, students have been charged with harassment in connection with multiple social media threats against schools on Friday, including a school called "North Middle," according to the Sioux City Journal. A "North Middle School" exists in Sioux City, Iowa, as well as in Rapid City.

Before daybreak on Friday, though, the target of the threat was not clear and concerns about the North Middle School in Rapid City seemed credible.

Superintendent Lori Simon said in an interview that she needed to make a decision about whether to cancel school after receiving an email, shortly after 5 a.m. on Friday, alerting her to a TikTok post with a possible threat to North Middle School. She forwarded the message to law enforcement.

"At that point I had to make a decision about school," she said, noting that the police "were investigating what they perceived to be a credible threat." So, she sent a message early Friday morning to staff and families announcing the district-wide closure.

The Rapid City Police Department reported on Facebook that they were "notified of a threatening social media post directed at North Middle School" although it was unclear if it was directed at the Rapid City school. In the course of the investigation, the police said it appears that post "originated in Iowa."

In a series of tweets Friday morning, the Rapid City Police Department described how the threat and response unfolded.

"This morning, police were notified of a threatening social media post directed at a 'North Middle School.' Law enforcement began investigating the origin of the post to determine whether or not it applied to the local North Middle School.

"In the spirit of caution for the safety of students, RCAS made the decision to cancel school today as the investigation into the threat continued.

"At this time, local law enforcement has yet to find any credible or actionable threat directed at our local school system. In the time since the investigation began, we believe the post about North Middle School originated in Iowa.

"Regardless, we will continue to work with RCAS to protect the safety and well-being of our students and schools."

Simon sent another message to RCAS families Friday afternoon explaining the succession of events earlier in the day and noting that she "made the decision to cancel school today to ensure the safety of our students and staff." She also informed families about events in Iowa and offered some relevant social media tips.

In the earlier interview, Simon noted that district officials would confer to determine a protocol to follow if similar social media threats surface in the future. Since Friday was the last day of classes before winter break, Simon said officials would also work with families to arrange times to pick up belongings they need to take home.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 7 Angry 9