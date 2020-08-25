UPDATE: New COVID-19 reporting system shows BHSU has six active cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Black Hills State University has reported seven COVID-19 cases on campus among six students and one staff member since the start of the fall semester.

BHSU's new COVID-19 data dashboard showed six active cases among students at the time of this story update.

All case notifications previously went through a campus-wide email update. The first was a staff member who was positive for COVID-19 before classes resumed at BHSU; a Friday night email notified of a student positive for COVID-19 who had visited the third floor of Woodburn and the basement of Jonas Academic.

The latest cases were both reported through emails Sunday morning and Sunday night. One student had attended class on the third floor of Jonas Academic on Wednesday, and the other student lives off-campus and had visited the first floor of Jonas classrooms.