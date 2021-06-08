UPDATED: Four elected to Rapid City school board

This story was updated to correct the number of registered voters in the school district as well as the percentage who voted.

The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education will have three brand-new members after Tuesday's election. Two incumbents, including the current board president, lost.

Voter turnout was low, with only 6,020 ballots cast out of 47,463 registered voters — less than 13% of the electorate.

Area 1 winner Deb Baker received 1,314 votes to beat Natalie Slack, who received 734 votes. Area 2 winner Breanna Funke received 295 votes to beat incumbent and current Board President Curt Pochardt and Tatewin Means, who received 173 and 209 votes, respectively. Area 3 winner Gabe Doney received 1,371 votes to beat incumbent Kara Flynn, who received 1,082 votes. Area 7 winner and incumbent Kate Thomas received 397 votes to beat Jennifer Read and Megan Collier, who received 306 and 85 votes, respectively.

"I just want to thank everybody for voting. I'm super excited to be the parents' voice on the school board and to represent them well. I'm excited to get to work," Funke told the Journal Tuesday night.

None of the other winners responded to requests for comment.