UPDATED: School board election is Tuesday; over 1,000 have cast their votes early

This story was updated to correct the number of early votes that had been cast through Monday.

Tuesday is Election Day for Rapid City Area Schools’ Board of Education race. There are four seats open in Areas 1, 2, 3, and 7, and 10 candidates running.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Rapid City, and election results will be listed on the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website. To find a polling location near you and a list of polling places, go to the Pennington County Elections web page. Polling places will feature social distancing and masks are encouraged but not required.

Early voting concluded on Monday, and 1,546 people have already cast their vote. This is not typical for Board of Education elections; this is the first time the county has had a standalone school board election, and those races usually have a lower voter turnout than others, according to the Pennington County Auditor’s Office. In a typical election, there is usually around a 23% voter turnout, but the Auditor's Office said it didn't expect today's turnout to be that high.